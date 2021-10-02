Man Dies After Attempting to Surf on Top of Moving New York Subway | Inside Edition

Man Dies After Attempting to Surf on Top of Moving New York Subway

Human Interest
The 7 train connects Queens with Manhattan
Getty Images
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 8:58 AM PDT, October 2, 2021

Sadly, several witnesses saw the entire Saturday morning incident unfold.

A 32-year-old man is dead after an attempted stunt went awry.

The unidentified victim was on the southbound J train at Essex Street and the Williamsburg Bridge. While “surfing” on top of the train, he lost balance, fell, and got run over by that same train, according to the New York Post.

Sadly, several witnesses saw the entire incident unfold.

The incident took place around 4:30 a.m. EST on Saturday, according to police.

During the police investigation, the train’s service was suspended between Broad Street in Manhattan and Marcy Avenue in Brooklyn.

The NYPD states there was no criminality, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name will not be released until family is tracked down and notified, said the New York Daily News.

Related Stories

NYC Pianist Tadataka Unno Returns to Stage After Being Told He Wouldn’t Play Again Following Subway Attack
Maskless Man Yells '1776' and 'I Respect Freedom' While Berating Elderly Woman on Subway
In 1979, the New York City Transit Authority Was Successfully Robbed: How This Subway Heist Was Pulled Off
Man in Wheelchair Saved From Subway Tracks Seconds Before Train Pulls InNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Full Video: Moab Police Released New Angle of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s Police Stop in Utah
Full Video: Moab Police Released New Angle of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s Police Stop in Utah
1

Full Video: Moab Police Released New Angle of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s Police Stop in Utah

Crime
Megan Boswell Trial Date Set in Murder of Her 15-Month-Old Daughter Evelyn
Megan Boswell Trial Date Set in Murder of Her 15-Month-Old Daughter Evelyn
2

Megan Boswell Trial Date Set in Murder of Her 15-Month-Old Daughter Evelyn

Crime
Britney Spears Conservatorship: Cheers and Tears After Jamie Spears Is Suspended as His Daughter’s Conservator
Britney Spears Conservatorship: Cheers and Tears After Jamie Spears Is Suspended as His Daughter’s Conservator
3

Britney Spears Conservatorship: Cheers and Tears After Jamie Spears Is Suspended as His Daughter’s Conservator

News
Former French Cop’s DNA Ends 35-Year Manhunt for Serial Killer
Former French Cop’s DNA Ends 35-Year Manhunt for Serial Killer
4

Former French Cop’s DNA Ends 35-Year Manhunt for Serial Killer

Crime
TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, AKA GabeNotBabe, Dies in Car Crash Following Police Chase in Texas: Cops
TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, AKA GabeNotBabe, Dies in Car Crash Following Police Chase in Texas: Cops
5

TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, AKA GabeNotBabe, Dies in Car Crash Following Police Chase in Texas: Cops

Human Interest