A 32-year-old man is dead after an attempted stunt went awry.

The unidentified victim was on the southbound J train at Essex Street and the Williamsburg Bridge. While “surfing” on top of the train, he lost balance, fell, and got run over by that same train, according to the New York Post.

Sadly, several witnesses saw the entire incident unfold.

The incident took place around 4:30 a.m. EST on Saturday, according to police.

During the police investigation, the train’s service was suspended between Broad Street in Manhattan and Marcy Avenue in Brooklyn.

The NYPD states there was no criminality, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name will not be released until family is tracked down and notified, said the New York Daily News.

