A Vancouver man was killed in a freak accident when he accidentally got pinned by his own car when going through the McDonald’s drive-thru on Wednesday, officials said.

According to surveillance footage, the man, whose identity has not been disclosed, pulled up to the window and attempted to pay for his order when an object dropped out of his vehicle. When he went to retrieve the item, the vehicle rolled forward, colliding into a structural piece of the restaurant, according to a news release by Vancouver Police. (VPD).

The driver was unable to free himself from the vehicle and became pinned between the vehicle door and frame, officials said.

Vancouver Fire Rescue and first responders who arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m. were hoping to revive the man, but he sadly died, according to Constable Tania Visintin, VPD.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking scenario. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this man," Visintin said.

The VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit and BC Coroner Services are now investigating, a report said.

The police are asking anyone with dash-cam footage, and who may have been driving in the area at the time of the incident, or may have witnessed the incident, to call investigators at 604-717-3012.

Related Stories