Man Dies After Getting Trampled by Runaway Cow in Wales

A man has died after he was trampled and attacked by a runaway cow that escaped from a livestock market in Wales, according to reports.

Huw Evans, 75, from Whitland, Carmarthenshire, in South Wales, succumbed to his injuries sustained by his encounter with the wayward cow, which had gone missing from nearby Whitland Mart on Nov. 19, Dyfed-Powys Police said, according to BBC.

"[The cow] came across an elderly man in North Road where it attacked and trampled him, causing serious injury. The cow then went on the rail track in the area and trains had to be put on stop to mitigate the danger to them,” police said in a statement. "Eventually it made its way to a field where every effort was made to safely contain it in consultation with the owner. Unfortunately all attempts failed and, due to the danger posed by the animal, it was humanely dispatched with the consent of the owner."

Evans was flown to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment but later died, according to reports.

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating the incident, according to ITV.

Evans’ family thanked the community for their support in a statement to BBC, saying, "We now know how much he will be missed."

