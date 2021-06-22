Green Goblin, is that you? A man recently seen casually flying over Times Square on a hoverboard is speaking out to Inside Edition.

Hunter Kowald performed the stunt over stunned spectators at the crossroads of the world with a camera strapped to his helmet. And it sure looked a lot like the iconic “Spider-Man” villain.

“I'm the guy, you found me first!” Kowald told Inside Edition.

Kowald also designed the hoverboard aircraft and regularly posts videos on YouTube of his captivating flying adventures. Inside Edition caught up with him at JFK airport.

“It's a highly engineered device. I spent years on this thing to make this happen, at least to do it safely and properly. There's a lot of safety built into that device, so essentially, I could have two motors fail and still land safely,” Kowald said.

As cool as the hoverboard may be, it’s illegal to fly any drone-like aircraft in Manhattan without permission.

“You have to have somebody in the mayor's office that’s OK’ing that,” said Randy Scott Slavin, founder of Yeah Drones Aerial Cinematography. “My guess is that it was totally unpermitted.”

But Kowald says the stunt was legal: “We had permission and asked for it in advance,and everybody was around us to make sure we did it properly.”

The NYPD told Inside Edition, “We are aware of the video and are looking into it.”

Related Stories