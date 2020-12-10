Man Found Alive in Rubble of Ohio Power Plant as Search for 2 Others Continues

A rescue mission at an Ohio power plant that collapsed earlier this week has turned into a recovery mission, officials said. Two people who were in the Adams County power plant on Wednesday are still missing, according to officials. The building was reportedly in the middle of being demolished when the awning of the plant collapsed.

Five people were initially missing following the collapse, but three of the five were found alive. Two were transported to the hospital immediately. Hours after the collapse, another man was pulled from the rubble alive. He’s in the hospital in serious condition, WLWT5 reported.

On Wednesday night, officials confirmed the search had changed from rescue to recovery. Officials know the names of the two men still missing, but have chosen not to release them.

“It’s the demolition people (who were involved),” Adams County Sheriff Kim Rogers said. “Next week, they were preparing to take that building down and those stacks. So this was some kind of preparation to take that building down.”

Multiple search and rescue teams are in on the search, according to authorities.

The building, which was the former Killen Generating Station, opened in 1982 and closed in May 2018. The collapse is still under investigation.

