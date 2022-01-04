Man Found Dead Near Volcano After Apparent Fall

By Taneasha White
First Published: 1:00 PM PST, January 4, 2022

After his family reported him missing, a 75-year-old was found dead 100 feet below a volcanic viewing area.

A man was found dead after an apparent fall in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, authorities say.

The 75-year-old man was reported as missing on Monday by his family, according to the National Park Service.

Authorities responded and searched for the missing Hilo man in the dark.

A helicopter was needed in order to retrieve his body, as it was found 100 feet below the crater rim of the Kilauea volcano viewing area, according to the National Park Service.

An investigation is underway, according to authorities.

