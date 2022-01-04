Man in New York Dies After Breaking Neck While Jumping Over Subway Turnstile
The person was identified as Christopher De La Cruz.
A man suffered a broken neck and died while attempting to jump over a subway turnstile.
Surveillance video shows the man New York City Police have identified as Christopher De La Cruz trying to pull himself over a turnstile in a Queens, New York, subway station.
De La Cruz was wearing a dark hoodie and a backpack.
He made several attempts to get over the revolving entrance and dropped his phone on the other side in the process.
De La Cruz then appeared to stumble backward before trying again.
He managed to pull himself up but then leaned forward and flipped over the bar.
Police say he then landed on his head, breaking his neck.
The 28-year-old was pronounced dead in the subway station.
