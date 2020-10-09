Man Injured After Someone Taped Razorblades to Trump 2020 Sign: Authorities

A township employee in Michigan was injured after someone set a booby trap on a Trump 2020 campaign sign, according to authorities. Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said that a Commerce Township building inspector was out removing political campaign signs when he was cut by razor blades that had been taped to the bottom of the sign.

He was cut on three of his fingers and required medical attention, authorities said.

The homeowner who owned the signs told police that their signs had previously been stolen and then they had gone out of town, police said. When they returned, the signs were back, but they apparently had no idea a booby trap had been set.

Authorities took the signs in as evidence. The case is still under investigation.

