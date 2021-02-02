Man Murders Couple And Then Kills Himself in Argument Over Snow Shoveling

A snow shoveling disagreement let to a murder-suicide that left three people dead in Pennsylvania, according to authorities. The incident, which happened Monday, occurred when a married couple and the shooter argued, and police arrived to find two bodies in the street in Plains Township around 9 a.m. the New York Daily News reported.

The husband and wife were identified as James and Lisa Goy, and the shooter was identified as Jeffrey Spaide, WNEP reported.

“Apparently there’s been an ongoing dispute between neighbors, some of which involved a dispute about snow disposal and removal,” Luzerne County First Assistant District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said. “They’re across the street from each other, and when they would remove snow they would throw it across the street at the other person’s property.”

Police also said the body of the attacker, who took his own life, was found inside his home. Authorities were called after neighbors heard several gunshots, police said.

“We can confirm that a pistol was used and a long gun, but we have not been able to yet confirm the type of long gun that was used,” Sanguedolce said, according to WNEP.

Police found an AR-15 rifle in Spaide's home, according to Citizen's Voice. The married couple reportedly had a son who was home at the time of the shooting.

