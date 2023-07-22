Man Opens Little Free Blockbuster for Wisconsin Community to Share Movies
In a play on the Little Free Library that offers up a dose of nostalgia for those who miss the days of trips to the video rental store, Alex Macomber of Wisconsin has set up a Little Free Blockbuster outside his home.
"I thought, 'Oh my goodness, that was such a cool idea,'” he told WSAW.
It’s a throwback to the days when you had to visit a store, like Blockbuster video, to see the latest movie or play the newest game.
Macomber set up the box last June, but in order to access this free entertainment, you will need some old equipment.
"We've got DVDs, we have VHS, Blu-ray, video games from all kinds of consoles, all the way down to the NES to the Genesis,” he told WSAW.
Macomber says he’s proud of his contribution to the community, telling WSAW, "It's a good feeling to know that we have something here that is improving the neighborhood and adding value to the community and people regardless of who you are can get a movie to watch or a game to play.”
