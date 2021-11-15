Man Proposes to Girlfriend in the Middle of Adele's Star-Studded 'One Night Only' Concert

Everyone remembers the moment they got engaged, but for one lucky couple, around 10 million people will remember their extraordinary engagement. That's because the groom got down on one knee in the middle of Adele's “One Night Only” concert.

The show was filmed Oct. 24 at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, with many celebrities in attendance. It aired Sunday night on CBS and the network’s streaming platform, Paramount+. The performance was interspersed with Adele being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.

But the highlight of the night happened when a young man named Quentin Brunson emerged, slowly escorting his blindfolded girlfriend, Ashleigh Mann, across the stage.

“If you make a noise, I’m going to kill you,” Adele told the audience.

The crowd did what it could to stay mum as Mann’s noise-canceling headphones were removed.

Then, off came the blindfold and then came the shock of her life. On bended knee, Brunson expressed his love in front of the entire world and popped the question.

She said yes!

The couple was chosen for the epic proposal after Brunson submitted a one-minute video explaining why he deserved the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He and Mann have dated for 7 years.

“Once it came across my table, and I saw it, I just knew that if I submit to this, they're going to pick us, because, I don't know, we just have so much to offer. I’m just happy that everything went the way it did,” Brunson said on “CBS This Morning.”

Following the proposal, they were seated in the front row between Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy.

Adele emerged to congratulate the newly-engaged couple and serenaded them with the song “Make You Feel My Love.”

Mann couldn't contain her emotions. But fortunately, McCarthy gave her a tissue.

Related Stories