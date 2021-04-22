Man Says Brother Who Took His Own Life Never Mentally Recovered From Abuse Suffered as Scott Rudin's Assistant

Hugh Jackman is the latest Hollywood heavyweight to speak about one of entertainment's most powerful figures. Scott Rudin, the mega-producer with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, has been accused of being an abusive bully by former employees.

“I want to say how much I respect and applaud the people that have spoken up about their experience working with Scott Rudin,” said Jackman, who is set to star on Broadway in Rudin's revival production of “The Music Man.”

Earlier this month, the Hollywood Reporter published an exposé of Rudin after former assistants came forward calling him an “absolute monster” and “bully.” He was accused of throwing a glass bowl, staplers and even a baked potato at people who displeased him. Rudin once allegedly lost his temper and closed a laptop computer on the hand of his assistant, who reportedly had to be rushed to the emergency room.

Now, many in the industry are saying they won’t work for him anymore.

David Graham-Caso's twin brother Kevin worked as Rudin’s assistant for eight months 10 years ago. David said that Kevin was mentally broken by Rudin and that he never recovered. Kevin took his own life last year.

“The trauma that Scott Rudin inflicted on my brother was intense,” David said. “It created permanent damage.”

Rudin did not return Inside Edition’s request for comment. Days after the Hollywood Reporter article, Rudin issued a statement, saying in part “Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused to individuals, directly and indirectly.” He also said, “I’ve made the decision to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately."

