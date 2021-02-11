'Game of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco Accuses Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Another woman has come forward accusing rocker Marilyn Manson of abuse. Actress Esmé Bianco is best known for appearing on “Game of Thrones,” and her allegations are disturbing. She says Manson is a monster who whipped her and chased her with an ax.

Bianco told “Good Morning America” that the alleged abuse first started in 2009.

“He locked me in his bedroom, and he tied me to a wooden prayer kneeler,” Bianco said. “I was half naked and he beat me with a whip and he filmed it.”

She posted a photo of her back showing the wounds she says she sustained during the whipping.

“He would hide abuse by doing it during sex, basically. He always went too far — the biting. That was 100% nonconsensual. And he would bite me ‘til I was black and blue.”

She left Manson in 2011, saying she escaped in the night after he chased her with an ax.

“He thought I had put cockroaches in the walls to mess with him. And he took an ax and he started smashing holes in the walls, and then he started chasing me with the ax. And at that point, I thought he was going to kill me,” Bianco said.

Inside Edition also spoke to former stylist Love Bailey, who said Manson pulled a gun on her at his Los Angeles studio when she was hired for a photoshoot.

“As the barrel of the gun touched my forehead I froze, and I saw my life flash between my eyes. I felt powerless in that moment,” Bailey said.

At least a dozen women, including “Westworld” star Evan Rachel Wood, claim Manson either abused or threatened them.

Manson hasn't addressed the new allegations, but has said that the previous abuse allegations about him were “horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”

RELATED STORIES

Christina Ricci Says She Endured Physical Abuse at Hands of Estranged Husband in Request for Restraining Order

Vanessa Guillen's Killing Gives Way to Claims of Sexual Harassment, Abuse in the Military, and Hope for Change

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Ex-Fiance Marilyn Manson of Sexual Abuse