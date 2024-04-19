Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside of Courthouse Where Donald Trump’s Hush Money Trial Is Taking Place

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:45 PM PDT, April 19, 2024

A man set himself on fire moments after the jury for Trump’s trial was confirmed. It is not clear if the self-immolation was related to the former president’s criminal trial.

A man set himself on fire outside the courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush money trial is taking place moments after the 12 jurors and six alternates were confirmed.

The man set himself on fire Friday in the designated protest area outside of the downtown Manhattan courthouse, according to published reports. Police officers rushed to the man and extinguished the flames.

The man was reportedly carrying pamphlets when he doused himself with gasoline.

“All of a sudden we see this guy in the corner basically just start taking some gas and just pouring it on himself and it was very clear what he was doing so I start screaming for the cops,” a witness says. 

The man was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Cornell Medical Center in critical condition, the FDNY said, according to NBC New York.

It is not immediately clear if the self-immolation was related to Trump’s trial.

Inside the courthouse, seven men and five women were confirmed to make up the jury of the former president’s criminal trial. Among the jury are two teachers, a marketing manager, physical therapist, tech expert, salesman, a security guard, a businessman, two bankers, and two lawyers.

“This is a highly educated, fairly sophisticated jury. It’s obvious that both sides wanted this. You have two lawyers on the jury, you have an investment banker, you have other people in finance. You have people with advanced degrees,” Dubin Research and Consulting jury consultant Renato Stabile tells Inside Edition. “There are some complicated legal issues here, there are complicated financial issues, so both sides, obviously they think this is in their best interest.”

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988. Visit 988lifeline.org for crisis chat services or for more information.

Related Stories

Man Sentenced to 47 Years to Life After Abducting 9-Year-Old Girl
Group Lured in Mom Murdered by Ex Possibly as Gift to Wife: Prosecutor
No Charges for LA Cop Who Shot and Killed Teen in Dressing Room
Donald Trump Hush Money Juror Asked New York Judge to Remove Her From TrialPolitics

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane
How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane
1

How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane

Crime
How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely
How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely
2

How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely

Investigative
Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank
Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank
3

Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank

Crime
Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators
Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators
4

Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators

Crime
‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse
‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse
5

‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse

Entertainment