Man Stabs Florida Deputy in Neck in Incident Captured on Body Cam

As Florida deputies tried to get a 21-year-old man to a facility for a mental health evaluation, he fled to the woods and ended up stabbing an officer who was trying to calm him down, according to authorities. It started when Nicholas Furgason’s family became concerned about the state of his mental health and called police.

Furgason then fled to the woods, where a deputy attempted to de-escalate the situation with his bodycam recording the encounter. The deputy was trying to detain Furgason when he allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the deputy in the neck, before taking off, according to police.

As Furgason fled, the deputy pointed his pistol at him, before switching to a taser. Upon being tased, Furgason dropped to the ground and was handcuffed by deputies who rushed to the scene.

The deputy who was stabbed got stitches and spent the night in the hospital, but he’s now out and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff. Furgason has been charged with attempted felony murder of a law enforcement officer.



