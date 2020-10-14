Man Survives Being Shot 9 Times in Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plotted by Ex-Wife

A Washington man survived being shot nine times at point blank range by a hitman allegedly hired by his ex-wife. Baron Li was in a bitter custody battle with his ex-wife Shaerin Kelley over their son.

As Li walked to his car, cops say a masked assassin was lying in wait, telling an accomplice he was “going to cap someone,” according to court documents.

“From the get-go I just was wondering, who was that that my wife sent to kill me?” Li told Inside Edition.

Police found a GPS tracking device on Li’s car, which they say was purchased by Kelley. She was then arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The investigation also led to the arrests of two teenagers: a 17-year-old who was allegedly to be paid $13,000 for the hit and his 17-year-old getaway driver. The teens were also charged with attempted murder.

“I hope she rots in jail for the rest of her life,” Li told Inside Edition. He also said he’s not angry at the teens charged in the shooting, saying they just made a bad choice.

