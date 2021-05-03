A man visiting the Civil War battlefield at Gettysburg made some history of his own when he got trapped in a porta-potty at the historic site when a tree crashed down, crushing a portion of the portable toilet as he was inside.

The man, who was not identified, did not suffer serious injuries, the York Daily Record reported. However, he did have to spend part of his afternoon in a portable toilet.

The incident happened on Friday around 3:52 p.m. when emergency crews were called to Little Round Top in Gettysburg for a rescue with entrapment. Barlow Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Robinson told the York Daily Record that in his 30 years as a volunteer firefighter, the rescue was "definitely something I have never seen before.”

The weather conditions that day were extremely windy, Robinson explained, and crews across the region were handling calls of downed trees and wires, as well as fires. The majority of those were related to the wind, Robinson said.

“He was very lucky,” Robinson said. “It was a large tree, and it just missed striking him. It could have been very serious.”

During the rescue, crews cut through the tree with a chain saw and sliced open the portable toilet with a Sawzall, using the same tools they would if it were a car rescue, a report said.

A portion of the tree also hit a parked minivan.

After the ordeal, the man was alert and transported by ambulance to Gettysburg Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, The New York Daily News reported.

Related Stories