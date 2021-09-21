Nathan Paulin, a professional tightrope artist, walked a thin line in Paris.

Paulin traversed an inch-thick rope between the Eiffel Tower and the Chaillot Theater, hovering almost 230 feet above the ground.

The highliner, as he calls himself, took his time to get comfortable as a crowd formed, and was able to perform tricks on the thin rope.

Paulin holds around 10 world records, with this most recent walk spanning almost 2,000 feet — all without a net.

The athlete called the whole experience “beautiful,” saying that he finds “true inner peace,” when engaging in the high-stakes hobby.

