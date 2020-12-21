Man Who Lost Consciousness Mid-Flight and Died Allegedly Had COVID-19-Like Symptoms Before Boarding

A man who lost consciousness mid-flight and later died allegedly had COVID-19-like symptoms before boarding the plane. Now, the Centers for Disease Control is trying to contact all the passengers on the flight as some wonder why he boarded the plane in the first place.



Twenty minutes into the flight from Orlando to Los Angeles, the passenger became unresponsive. Emergency room EMT Tony Aldapa performed chest compressions on the man in an attempt to save his life. In a video obtained by TMZ, Aldapa and two others took turns performing CPR while the captain made an emergency landing in New Orleans.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he died. It turns out, Aldapa says, the man was suffering from COVID-19-like symptoms, but boarded the plane anyway.

“I asked his wife basic medical questions. What’s his medical history? Has he been exposed to anybody that has COVID? Has he had any COVID symptoms?” Aldapa told Inside Edition.

“She told me that he had been a little short of breath,” the EMT continued. “And that he had not been diagnosed with COVID. She said they were getting tested when they got back to Los Angeles."



Meanwhile, the plane took off again and continued to its destination. The passengers stayed on board, because they believed the man had suffered a heart attack. It wasn't until two days later they discovered he may have had COVID-19. They say they found out, not from the airline, but from news reports.



Those on board have since been advised to quarantine and get tested as soon as possible. Aldapa says he’s feeling ill himself and is awaiting COVID-19 test results.



In a statement, United Airlines told Inside Edition, “At the time of the diversion, we were informed he had suffered a cardiac arrest, so passengers were given the option to take a later flight or continue on with their travel plans.”



According to some passengers, the man was obviously sick. They’re questioning why he boarded the plane. Meghan Hubbard and her fiance Cameron Roberts were sitting just three rows behind the stricken man.



“I had noticed that he was really sweaty, clammy and he was having a hard time breathing,” Hubbard told Inside Edition.



But United says, when the man filled out the “ready-to-fly” checklist before the flight, he answered “no” when asked if he had symptoms of COVID-19.



“It’s very irresponsible — to kind of hold so many people’s health and safety at risk — just because of one simple lie,” Hubbard said.



United says they are now working with the CDC to reach out to any passengers who may have been at risk for possible exposure to COVID-19.



RELATED STORIES

Flight Attendant Kat Kamalani Shares Tips on TikTok About the Dirtiest Parts of the Plane

Jetpack-Wearing Man Seen Flying in Flight Path of Planes Landing at LAX

Plane Carrying $80M of Cocaine Crashes Under Weight of Drugs