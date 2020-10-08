Flight Attendant Kat Kamalani Shares Tips on TikTok About the Dirtiest Parts of the Plane

Do you ever wonder how clean the airplane you are about to board really is?

All the areas we frequent look so harmless: the table tray we love to put our stuff on, the seat belt buckle that keeps us safe and also prevents us from leaning into the lap of the person sitting next to us when we doze off, the air vent that keeps the dry air away, and even the backseat pocket that comes in handy for our headphones, our book, iPad, blanket, pair of socks, bottled water, even our unfinished snack.

And, since all the flight attendants are smiling it is assumed everything must be sterilized, sanitized and safe. Right? Wrong, according to flight attendant and influencer Kat Kamalani, who shared on TikTok what she said are "the nastiest parts of a plane."

Here are the top six areas of the airplane that you may want to steer clear of if you can, according to Kamalani, who has more than 286,4000 followers.

The Backseat Pockets: The backseat pockets are cleaned out between flights and may seem okay, but they are not sanitized. "Think of all the dirty tissues, barf bags, and garbage that has been in there,” she said

The Tray Table: Guess what? Your tray table that is typically used for food or a beverage also doubles as a changing table for a child’s diaper.

Kamalani recommends “always” sanitizing the tray table before using it. ”I have seen so many parents use this as a changing table for their child's diaper … and then they put it in the backseat pocket," she said.

The Air Vents Above Your Seat: Yes, the air can be very dry on a plane, and so many of us adjust the vent just to place it in the right direction; however, your hands are not the only one’s they have seen.

“Wipe them down before you touch them,” Kamalani said.

The Safety Guide Cards: Of course, we all want to be prepared and listen to the pilot during uncertain times- turbulence, and the like. And, the safety guide card is what we should all be reading as responsible passengers; however, these cards, apparently hardly ever see a disinfectant wipe.

"We don't sanitize them and a lot of people touch and read these to pass by time," Kamalani said.

The Seat Belt Buckle: Before you strap yourself in, it only takes a few seconds to wipe down the buckle that is an extremely high-touch area.

”Yeah, just wipe it," Kamalani said of the seat belt buckle.

The Bathroom Door: Don’t forget to grab a tissue to lock and unlock the door, since this is another hot zone touched by many passengers.

Even the hidden compartments in the lavatory are useful, as some hold feminine products, but Kamalani again suggested using a tissue when opening and closing the compartment.

