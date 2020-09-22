Teen Regrets Using Nail File on Teeth for TikTok Craze Dentists Call 'Horrifying'

A new social media craze has dentists biting their nails, as teens on TikTok have taken to smoothing their teeth down with nail files. One of the teens, 16-year-old Aislinn Rendulic, says she regrets filing her teeth, which are now extra sensitive to cold drinks and ice cream.

"It was not painful when I did it," Aislinn told Inside Edition. "But as the days went on and I would drink cold drinks or ice cream I felt a lot of sensitivity in my teeth."

Mia Dios, 19, said she used a cheap nail file on her teeth to avoid leaving her apartment and going to the dentist during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dentist Todd Bertman calls the practice “horrifying,” and warns that it does irreparable damage to your enamel.

"Never use a nail file to reshape your teeth," Bertman told Inside Edition. "You're going to end up with sensitive teeth, pain and probably root canals as well."

