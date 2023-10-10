Stalkers have been known to harass their victims by phone, online, and in person, but this woman claims she had to put up with her stalker harassing with a plane.

One in every six women say they have been a victim of stalking in their lifetime, but Casandra Wilusz' alleged stalker took it to a whole new height.

Wilusz says she has been harassed by a pilot stalker for years.

“He flew so low it basically shook my house,” Wilusz tells Inside Edition. “It sounded like he was coming in through the roof. He typically does three to five circles directly over my home.”

The 65-year-old pilot, Michael Arnold, claimes that he was simply taking photos from the sky to post on social media, not stalking Wilusz.

Despite his claims, Wilusz says she knows he’s targeting her. “I knew that he was targeting me because he was already sending me aerial photos of my house, of my property, of my car.”

Arnold claimed he did not know Wilusz but she says she has evidence from him to prove otherwise.

“He has stated that he never had contact with me, which would prove to be false just based on the sheer volume of Facebook messages and emails I received,” Wilusz says.

She says evidence also showed that she was Arnold’s target. When police arrested him for aggravated stalking, they say they found photos of her on his phone as well as the locations of places she and her daughter had been.

Arnold is facing a number of charges including aggravated stalking and resisting arrest. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been ordered to stay at least 300 feet away from Wilusz and planes.