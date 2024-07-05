Man With Multiple Sclerosis Opens Tie-Dye Business After Learning the Craft on TikTok

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:20 AM PDT, July 5, 2024

The psychedelic art has become more than just a creative outlet for Scott Walker, who has turned the craft into a business he also finds therapeutic.

In the early days of the pandemic, Scott Walker, like so many others, found himself scrolling on TikTok. Instead of choreographed dances, he saw tutorials on how to tie-dye.

The psychedelic art became more than a creative outlet for Walker. It's now a business, and Walker said it's also become like therapy.

Walker was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 15 years ago.

“The MRI actually showed...two or three lesions on my actual brainstem,” he told WTVF. "It wasn't until a year later, I had additional lesions and they said I had full blown MS."

Walker said tie-dye helps him when the symptoms of multiple sclerosis get difficult.

“It's a distraction from how I'm feeling on those tough days. It keeps my brain sharp, quick, thinking, trying new patterns. Trying new things. Mentally it challenges me,” he said.

"Overwhelming" is how Walker described how watching a TikTok tutorial turned into his home-based business, Color Slide Creations.

“I feel pretty fortunate to be where I am now,” he said.

