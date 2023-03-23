Police in Detroit wasted no time responding to reports of a gunman stalking the halls of a children's hospital.

The only problem was: it was all a drill, which neither the police nor hospital staff were made aware of before the drill was carried out. Now months after the incident unfolded, many are still questioning why everyone in the area wasn't told what was happening?

Just released police body camera footage from the December 2022 incident showed police surrounding the children's hospital. With their guns drawn, officers rushed to respond to the scene.

They detained two men who they released upon discovering it was all just a drill.

Incredibly, the hospital failed to tell the police and their staff that it was a drill.

"Procedures are in place to conduct these drills in a safe manner and require protocols to be followed," the Michigan Department of Health And Human Services said in a statement.

"The department is investigating to ensure these policies are followed for any future drills.”

