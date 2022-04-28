Margot Robbie Transforms Into 'Barbie' for Starring Role in Movie About the Iconic Doll
“Barbie” is directed by Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the movie with Noah Baumbach. It also stars Ryan Gosling and Kate McKinnon, among others.
She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world!
It’s the first look at Margot Robbie as the iconic doll for the upcoming “Barbie” movie, and she’s got the look nailed.
From the retro hair and polka-dot headband to the pink convertible, she’s like a walking, talking recreation of the world’s most famous doll.
It also stars Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef and Will Ferrell in supporting roles.
The movie is set to hit theaters in July 2023.
Meanwhile, 76-year-old Helen Mirren is the cover girl for People Magazine’s “The Beautiful Issue.” She is the oldest woman to ever get the title.
