'Edward Scissorhands' Home in Florida Up for Sale After Owners Transform It Into Movie Tribute

Human Interest
Edward Scissorhands house.
A house used in the filming of "Edward Scissorhands" is up for sale.Dylan Todd Photography
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 11:26 AM PST, March 9, 2022

For about $700,000, the home used in the Tim Burton movie "Edward Scissorhands" can be yours.

A Florida home used in the filming of Tim Burton's 1990 romantic fantasy "Edward Scissorhands" is up for sale by its owners, who have transformed it into a homage to the popular movie.

The listed price for the three-bedroom, two-bath home is $699,900. Century 21 real estate agent Megan Hartnell calls the 1,432-square home "iconic" and invites bidders to "be one of the first families to battle for an epic, historical movie property."

Dylan Todd Photography

The house contains memorabilia, collectibles, and an artificial Christmas tree with movie-themed decorations. A life-sized replica of Johnny Depp's lead character is standing in the kitchen area.

Dylan Todd Photography
Dylan Todd Photography

The home in Lutz, which is about 15 miles north of Tampa, was built in 1989, not long before filming began in the neighborhood, from March to July of 1990. Directed by Burton, with a musical score by Danny Elfman, the movie chronicles the life of a humanoid named Edward, whose creator dies before his hands, made from scissors, can be replaced.

Edward is taken in by a doting, suburban mother and falls in love with her daughter. Dianne Wiest played the mother, with Winona Ryder portraying her daughter, Kim. 

Anthony Michael Hall, Kathy Baker, Vincent Price, and Alan Arkin also appeared in the film.

Related Stories

Florida Man Steals Car, Which Ends Up in a House After It's Struck by a Train: Police
Stranger Things? Viewers Puzzled by Winona Ryder's Oddball Facial Expressions During SAG Awards
Case Closed: Johnny Depp Divorce Settled With Amber Heard Set to Collect a Reported $10 Million

 

Johnny Depp Gets Emotional Thanking Fans At People's Choice AwardsNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Bravely Reveals He’s Still in Presidential Palace, Not in Hiding
Ukraine's Zelenskyy Bravely Reveals He’s Still in Presidential Palace, Not in Hiding
1

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Bravely Reveals He’s Still in Presidential Palace, Not in Hiding

News
With Her Family Still in Ukraine, Florida Woman Clings to Hope That Her People's Fighting Spirit Will Prevail
With Her Family Still in Ukraine, Florida Woman Clings to Hope That Her People's Fighting Spirit Will Prevail
2

With Her Family Still in Ukraine, Florida Woman Clings to Hope That Her People's Fighting Spirit Will Prevail

Human Interest
Mom Charged With Faking 2016 Kidnapping Had 'Other People' Involved, Sheriff Says
Mom Charged With Faking 2016 Kidnapping Had 'Other People' Involved, Sheriff Says
3

Mom Charged With Faking 2016 Kidnapping Had 'Other People' Involved, Sheriff Says

Crime
Spring Breakers Let Loose on Miami Beach After 2 Years of COVID-19
Spring Breakers Let Loose on Miami Beach After 2 Years of COVID-19
4

Spring Breakers Let Loose on Miami Beach After 2 Years of COVID-19

News
Florida Couple Stabbed to Death in 'Vicious and Gruesome' Attack as They Rode Their Bicycles Home, Police Say
Florida Couple Stabbed to Death in 'Vicious and Gruesome' Attack as They Rode Their Bicycles Home, Police Say
5

Florida Couple Stabbed to Death in 'Vicious and Gruesome' Attack as They Rode Their Bicycles Home, Police Say

Crime