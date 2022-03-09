A Florida home used in the filming of Tim Burton's 1990 romantic fantasy "Edward Scissorhands" is up for sale by its owners, who have transformed it into a homage to the popular movie.

The listed price for the three-bedroom, two-bath home is $699,900. Century 21 real estate agent Megan Hartnell calls the 1,432-square home "iconic" and invites bidders to "be one of the first families to battle for an epic, historical movie property."

Dylan Todd Photography

The house contains memorabilia, collectibles, and an artificial Christmas tree with movie-themed decorations. A life-sized replica of Johnny Depp's lead character is standing in the kitchen area.

Dylan Todd Photography

Dylan Todd Photography

The home in Lutz, which is about 15 miles north of Tampa, was built in 1989, not long before filming began in the neighborhood, from March to July of 1990. Directed by Burton, with a musical score by Danny Elfman, the movie chronicles the life of a humanoid named Edward, whose creator dies before his hands, made from scissors, can be replaced.

Edward is taken in by a doting, suburban mother and falls in love with her daughter. Dianne Wiest played the mother, with Winona Ryder portraying her daughter, Kim.

Anthony Michael Hall, Kathy Baker, Vincent Price, and Alan Arkin also appeared in the film.

