Marine Helps His Afghan Translator Flee Country in Rush to Evacuate Americans, Allies After Taliban Takeover

As Taliban fighters took control of Kabul last weekend, a U.S. Marine was rushing to get his Afghan translator out of the country.

Major Thomas Schueman tells Inside Edition he used his military connections to direct the interpreter, known only as “Zak,” to the airport gate, where he and his family were whisked away.

“Zak not only was he a skilled linguist, but he demonstrated heroism, courage, bravery, above and beyond the call of a translator, on multiple occasions,” Schueman said.

Fear and uncertainty continue in Afghanistan as the Taliban tries to solidify its control of the country. President Joe Biden now says U.S. forces will remain in the country beyond his Aug. 31 deadline if needed to rescue the 10,000 trapped there.

But the fate of others remains unclear.

Amid scenes of chaos and desperation at the Kabul airport, a little girl was hoisted over the wall into the arms of an American soldier as other children begged to follow.

There were disturbing images as crowds were dispersed by gunfire outside the walls.

Despite claims by the Taliban that women will be allowed to work, one TV news anchor says she was informed she can no longer broadcast.

“I was told by the Taliban: the regime has changed. Go home,” the anchor wrote on social media.

Fearing for her life, Afghan pop singer Aryana Sayeed escaped on a U.S. cargo plane.

Meanwhile, reporters for several American TV networks have stayed behind and are facing daily danger.

“There's Taliban fighters there as we experienced first hand, with truncheons, whips and guns, shooting into the air, injuring people, beating them,” CNN’s Clarissa Ward said.

NATO officials confirmed that 12 people have been killed in and around the Kabul airport since Sunday.

