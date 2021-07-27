Maryland Teen 'Always Willing to Give a Helping Hand to Those in Need' Killed in Hit-and-Run | Inside Edition

Maryland Teen 'Always Willing to Give a Helping Hand to Those in Need' Killed in Hit-and-Run

Crime
Jayden Baldree
GoFundMe
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:33 AM PDT, July 27, 2021

16-year-old Jayden Baldree was riding her bike when she was struck by a car from behind. While the car has been located, the driver has not.

A teen was killed as the result of a hit-and-run in Maryland, and the police continue to look for the driver.

According to a police statement released by Baltimore County, Jayden Baldree was riding her bike along Northpoint Boulevard when she was struck by a car from behind.

Police say the driver fled the scene and left the 16-year-old to die. 

Officers were able to later locate the suspect's abandoned car, a 2005 Acura with the tags removed, at the intersection of Baltimore Street and Eastbrook Avenue, according to People.

"Jayden will be missed and loved by so many. Her smile would light up a room and she was always willing to give a helping hand to those in need." her family wrote on a GoFundMe page, created to aid in funeral expenses.

