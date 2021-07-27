A teen was killed as the result of a hit-and-run in Maryland, and the police continue to look for the driver.

According to a police statement released by Baltimore County, Jayden Baldree was riding her bike along Northpoint Boulevard when she was struck by a car from behind.

Police say the driver fled the scene and left the 16-year-old to die.

Officers were able to later locate the suspect's abandoned car, a 2005 Acura with the tags removed, at the intersection of Baltimore Street and Eastbrook Avenue, according to People.

"Jayden will be missed and loved by so many. Her smile would light up a room and she was always willing to give a helping hand to those in need." her family wrote on a GoFundMe page, created to aid in funeral expenses.

