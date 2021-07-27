Maryland Teen 'Always Willing to Give a Helping Hand to Those in Need' Killed in Hit-and-Run
16-year-old Jayden Baldree was riding her bike when she was struck by a car from behind. While the car has been located, the driver has not.
A teen was killed as the result of a hit-and-run in Maryland, and the police continue to look for the driver.
According to a police statement released by Baltimore County, Jayden Baldree was riding her bike along Northpoint Boulevard when she was struck by a car from behind.
Police say the driver fled the scene and left the 16-year-old to die.
Officers were able to later locate the suspect's abandoned car, a 2005 Acura with the tags removed, at the intersection of Baltimore Street and Eastbrook Avenue, according to People.
"Jayden will be missed and loved by so many. Her smile would light up a room and she was always willing to give a helping hand to those in need." her family wrote on a GoFundMe page, created to aid in funeral expenses.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
The Final Victim of Surfside Condo Collapse Has Been Pulled From the RubbleNews
Retired Corrections Officer Dies in Skydiving Accident in New YorkHuman Interest
Brave Yorkie Takes on Wild Coyote, Stopping It From Attacking 10-Year-Old OwnerAnimals
Baby Saved by Yonkers Police After Getting Pinned Under Car in CrashHuman Interest
Texas Man Sets Family House on Fire With Mother and Brother Inside Because They Didn't Follow Bible: AffidavitCrime