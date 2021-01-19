Police Seek Driver of Stolen Truck Who Killed Cyclist in Hit-And-Run Crash

A search is underway for the driver of a stolen truck who hit and killed a cyclist in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Branden Finley, 46, was riding his bike Saturday morning when a white pickup smashed into him, police said. The collision slammed the father of two daughters onto the hood of the vehicle and threw him to the street, according to the LAPD.

“I’m not OK unless that killer is found,” the victim’s daughter, Koi Finley, told KTLA-TV. “I just turned 18, I just needed more time with my dad and I’m just disappointed that that time got taken away from me.”

Family and friends described Finley as a “pure, genuine soul,” “angel” and “the best of all of us.”

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest, police said.

Around 8 a.m., the owner of a 2010 Toyota Tacoma left his truck running while he made a delivery, police said. After asking for a ride, the suspect jumped inside the vehicle and locked the doors, prompting the owner to leap onto the bed, trying to get the man out of his truck, authorities said.

The driver took off, and the truck's owner was forced to jump to safety, police said. Surveillance video from the area shows the vehicle was involved in two other collisions before walking away from the wrecked truck, authorities said.

The suspect was described as a Black man about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. He was last seen barefoot and wearing black pants. He may have injuries from striking his head on the windshield.

Any one with information is asked to call LAPD Detective Juan Campos at 213- 833-3713 or email 31480@lapd.online. Anonymous tips may be lodged with Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

“Please just find my dad’s killer, he deserves justice,” his daughter told KTLA. “If you know this man, if you know this killer, if you hear anything, please report to the LAPD. We will not stop talking about this, we will not breathe, we will not eat, until my dad’s killer is found.”

A GoFundMe account has been established to help finance funeral costs.

RELATED STORIES

Nurse Killed by Hit-And-Run Driver While Saving Someone From Crash Is a Hero, Family Says

Father of Teen Hit-and-Run Victim Angry Other Car Drove Away

7-Year-Old Sent Flying Through Air by Hit-and-Run Driver