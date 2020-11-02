Nurse Killed by Hit-And-Run Driver While Saving Someone From Crash Is a Hero, Family Says

The family of a Rhode Island mother who was killed by a hit-and-run driver while trying to save someone in a rollover crash says she is “truly a hero.”

Jennifer Toscano, 34, who worked as a nurse, was driving with a friend on Halloween night on Route 95 when she saw a car flipped over on the highway and pulled over to help pull the victim out of the car, according to family member Brittany Zeolla. A car hit Toscano and she was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Zeolla told Inside Edition Digital that Toscano had a 14-year-old son, Douglas, who is now parentless, as he lost his dad in July. Despite his grief, Zeolla said Douglas said he is “proud of his mother.”

“The love that Jen had for him is indescribable. They were best friends,” Zeolla said.

Zeolla also said she isn’t surprised Toscano jumped into action that night

“Jennifer cared for people on a daily basis as a nurse and it is no shock that she didn’t think twice to help someone that was in trouble,” Zeolla said. “We will all miss her smile. We want people to know she was selfless, kind, generous, beautiful, hilarious and would help anyone without thinking about it. She carried her nurse training with her where ever she went. She is truly a hero sacrificing her life for someone else’s.”

Toscano’s son will now be staying with his grandmother, according to her family. The family also set up a GoFundMe to help Douglas.

The suspected hit-and-run driver in the case, a 22-year-old Boston man, was arrested a short time after the crash, police said. He has been charged with driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs, resulting in death, driving so as to endanger, resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in death, and operating on a suspended license, resulting in death, police said.

