Louisiana Woman Nearly Struck by Lightning Seen Crashing Down Only Feet Away From Her Front Porch

It was a shockingly close call for a woman in Morgan City, Louisiana. Sarah Ribardi was leaving her home, when all of a sudden, lightning struck a tree right next door.

The strike was intense, and dramatic video shows debris raining down around her as she runs inside her home.

"It felt a little bit like it kind of pushed me back a little bit," Ribardi told Inside Edition. "Right after it happened, I was kind of shaking a little bit. It was scary."

Right after Ribardi went inside to safety, a cat can be seen running by on the video.

"I'm guessing she just ran home," Ribardi said.

RELATED STORIES

Man Struck by Lightning While Walking Dogs Is Reunited With His German Shepherds

Man Nearly Struck by Lightning Says He Was Saved by an 'Angel'

19-Year-Old Struck by Lightning Miraculously Survives: 'I Should Be Dead Right Now'