Maskless Trump Supporter Charged With Assault After Exhaling on Women Concerned About Coronavirus

An unmasked man wearing various Trump memorabilia outside the Trump National Golf Club has been charged with assault after exhaling on two women, officials said. The two unidentified women, who had gone to the Virginia golf course in protest, had previously asked him to move back because they were concerned about COVID-19 spread.

Raymond Deskins, 61, was charged with misdemeanor assault through a citizen-obtained warrant, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. He was released on a summons.

This comes after a video of the Saturday interaction went viral on Twitter. The president was reportedly scheduled to play, and both protesters and supporters descended upon the scene.

While it is unclear what led to the confrontation, the video showed Deskins, who was wearing an inflatable pool tube with a blow up caricature of Trump and no mask, exhale heavily in the direction of the two women.

One of the women, clearly distressed, tells him “That’s assault,” while he responds, “I breathed on you” before exhaling again.

Coronavirus measures in Virginia require that masks must be worn in certain locations, however they are not required outdoors.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the altercation is being investigated, but the event was not witnessed by law enforcement and the video did not capture enough for authorities to come to a full conclusion, they said in a statement.

However, the sheriff’s office welcomed both parties to seek a citizen obtained warrant, which one of the women involved said she did, according to WTTG.

