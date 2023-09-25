A Massachusetts man has been arrested after police said they discovered him running an illegal dental practice from the back of a convenience store, authorities said.

Juan Hermida Munoz, 64, has been charged with unauthorized practice of medicine and dentistry, according to the Milford Police Department.

The owner of Alternativa Convenience Store, Maria Magdalena Guaman-Castro, was charged with conspiracy, say police. She allegedly rented a back room to Munoz, authorities said.

In a statement issued Saturday, Milford police said Munoz was performing extensive dental procedures including pulling teeth, cleaning, and administering anesthesia without being licensed in the United States.

“This practice puts the lives of patients in danger by unsanctioned and unsanitary conditions in receiving medical treatments,” police said in their statement.

Milford Police Chief Robbie Tusino told a local station Monday that the illegal practice had "everything, from the drills, to the water picks, to the suction device, local anesthetic, it was all there.”

An employee of the store told WTBS-TV that Munoz was licensed to practice in Ecuador and was simply trying to help the neighborhood, the station reported.

“We don’t know exactly what this gentleman’s credentials are in another country, but we know he’s not credentialed here,” said chief Tusino told the station.

“We don’t think at this point that any were harmed, but for us, anybody knows, you get dental work done, I mean that opens you up to a plethora of infections, sepsis, and is it being done right?” Tusino said.