Massive Christmas Day Explosion in Downtown Nashville Believed to be Intentional Act: Police 

The Christmas Day explosion that rocked downtown Nashville, injuring at least three people and damaging dozens of buildings, is believed to be an intentional act, authorities said. The blast is now under investigation by police and federal officials including the FBI and ATF, CBS-affiliate WTVF reported.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were responding to a call of shots fired Friday morning when they came upon a suspicious vehicle parked outside of the AT&T building. Police saw no immediate evidence of shots fired, but something about the RV prompted the officers to request the department's hazardous devices unit, said police spokesman Don Aaron during a news conference, CNN reported.

The bomb squad was deployed to the downtown Nashville area when the RV exploded at 6:30 a.m. CT, Aaron said.

"We do believe this to have been an intentional act," Aaron said. "Significant damage has been done to the infrastructure there on 2nd Avenue North.”

Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Nashville Fire spokesman Joseph Pleasant, CNN reported.

No officers were significantly injured, said the police spokesman; however, one officer was knocked down by the force of the explosion and caused hearing loss in another, cited the news outlet.

The explosion that took place outside 166 2nd Avenue N. downtown, on a street on the edge of Tennessee city’s hospitality and tourist district in an old, historic part of town, noted Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

After Cooper toured the destruction zone, he said that at least 20 buildings were damaged in the explosion mostly from having glass blown out and told WTVF that “we are very lucky” there weren’t more injuries.

“It’s not a very populated area, but the people in the buildings adjacent mostly are fine and have been evacuated,” Cooper said.

Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol officers shut down the area for the investigation.

President Trump had been briefed on the explosion, according to a White House spokesperson. “The President is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured,” deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement, CBS News reported

Acting US Attorney General Jeff Rosen was also briefed on the early morning blast, according to his spokesperson, “and directed that all DOJ resources be made available in the investigation," CNN reported.

Country musician Buck McCoy who lives near the area told the Associated Press that it felt like a bomb had gone off, according to WTVF.

“It was that big," he said. "All my windows, every single one of them got blown into the next room. If I had been standing there it would have been horrible.”

