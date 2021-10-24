Massive Day of the Dead Skulls Are Popping Up Around Mexico City to Honor Frida Kahlo
Frida Kahlo is represented with 10 Calaveras, the decorated skulls that often embody Dia De Los Muertos.
Mexico City is gearing up for the annual Day of the Dead celebration with an exhibition that honors one of its most famous artists.
Frida Kahlo is represented with ten larger-than-life Calaveras, the iconic decorated skulls that often have come to embody Dia De Los Muertos.
But according to the artist, Pilar Artista, the colorful Frida skulls have much deeper meanings.
"It is a representation based on Frida Kahlo's paintings. It is a reflection between life and death," Artista explained.
"She lived experiences very close to death; she lost many children and underwent many surgeries, which is reflected in her painting. On the left side is the suffering and the reference to her lost children."
The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has recognized Day of the Dead as a part of the "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity."
Unlike Halloween, Day of the Dead is not meant to be scary. It's a time of remembrance and respect for loved ones who have passed away.
The celebrations date back to pre-colonized indigenous civilizations who lived on modern-day Mexican soil.
