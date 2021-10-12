There's good news for children wanting to take part in trick-or-treating this Halloween, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said kids can enjoy the spooky holiday this year even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think that, particularly if you’re vaccinated, you can get out there… and enjoy it,” Fauci said.

Fauci made the announcement on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday giving many parents peace of mind that it is safe for their children to go door-to-door for treats, and giving them the green light to go out and enjoy the annual tradition, the news outlet reported.

“This is a time that children love. It is a very important part of the year for children,” Fauci said.

Fauci's recommendation is in step with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who appeared on CBS News' "Face the Nation" last month and said that kids should be able to go trick-or-treating in small groups.

“If you're able to be outdoors, absolutely. Limit crowds. I wouldn't necessarily go to a crowded— crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups," Walensky said.

Now that more than 187 million Americans are fully vaccinated, the CDC said that as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other major holidays approach, new guidance will be released, CBS reported.

Related Stories