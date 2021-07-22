Massive Rat Interrupts and Spooks Andalusian Lawmakers in Spanish City of Seville | Inside Edition

Massive Rat Interrupts and Spooks Andalusian Lawmakers in Spanish City of Seville

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:53 PM PDT, July 22, 2021

The scurrying rodent was reportedly “of a considerable size.”

A rodent in Spain made lawmakers go insane.

A session of the regional parliament of Andalusia was interrupted by a rat.

It happened in the otherwise beautiful Spanish city of Seville.

And reportedly, the rat was “of a considerable size.”

The scurrying rodent had politicians themselves scurrying out of their seats as one of their colleagues urged calm.

The rat caused a stir for several moments before exiting to applause.

The parliament was then able to return to matters at hand.

Related Stories

Man Who Fell Through New York City Sinkhole Onto Piles of Rats Files Lawsuit
'Aggressive' Rats Will Be a Lot More Common During the Pandemic, CDC Warns
Caught on Camera: Rats in New York City Are Not Social Distancing
Rats Run Wild on the Streets of ManhattanInvestigative

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Chicago Woman Says Her Stolen Dog May Have Been Sold to New Jersey Couple
Chicago Woman Says Her Stolen Dog May Have Been Sold to New Jersey Couple
1

Chicago Woman Says Her Stolen Dog May Have Been Sold to New Jersey Couple

Animals
New Book About Trump’s Final Days in Office Claims His Inner Circle Became Concerned Over His Mental Health
New Book About Trump’s Final Days in Office Claims His Inner Circle Became Concerned Over His Mental Health
2

New Book About Trump’s Final Days in Office Claims His Inner Circle Became Concerned Over His Mental Health

Politics
Why Some Former Vaccine Skeptics Like Congressman Steve Scalise Are Now Saying to Get the Shot
Why Some Former Vaccine Skeptics Like Congressman Steve Scalise Are Now Saying to Get the Shot
3

Why Some Former Vaccine Skeptics Like Congressman Steve Scalise Are Now Saying to Get the Shot

Politics
How Singing Opera Is Helping One Man Find His Voice After Nearly Dying of Coronavirus
How Singing Opera Is Helping One Man Find His Voice After Nearly Dying of Coronavirus
4

How Singing Opera Is Helping One Man Find His Voice After Nearly Dying of Coronavirus

Health
Activist Searching for Missing Husband Is Found Murdered in Mexico
Activist Searching for Missing Husband Is Found Murdered in Mexico
5

Activist Searching for Missing Husband Is Found Murdered in Mexico

Crime