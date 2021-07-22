A rodent in Spain made lawmakers go insane.

A session of the regional parliament of Andalusia was interrupted by a rat.

It happened in the otherwise beautiful Spanish city of Seville.

And reportedly, the rat was “of a considerable size.”

The scurrying rodent had politicians themselves scurrying out of their seats as one of their colleagues urged calm.

The rat caused a stir for several moments before exiting to applause.

The parliament was then able to return to matters at hand.

