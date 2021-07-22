Massive Rat Interrupts and Spooks Andalusian Lawmakers in Spanish City of Seville
The scurrying rodent was reportedly “of a considerable size.”
A rodent in Spain made lawmakers go insane.
A session of the regional parliament of Andalusia was interrupted by a rat.
It happened in the otherwise beautiful Spanish city of Seville.
And reportedly, the rat was “of a considerable size.”
The scurrying rodent had politicians themselves scurrying out of their seats as one of their colleagues urged calm.
The rat caused a stir for several moments before exiting to applause.
The parliament was then able to return to matters at hand.
