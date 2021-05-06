A mattress company is hiring a team of people to become "Nap Reviewers," who will be expected to take a nap every day for a month. The company, Eachnight, which sells bedding and promotes healthy sleeping, wants to debunk the idea that napping is for children and that it is actually healthy for working adults.

"We are sleep obsessed, and our main goal at eachnight is to give you all the assets and information you need to get better sleep each night," Eachnight wrote in a statement.

Applicants must be 18 years or old to enter and must be able to sleep alone during the testing period to "ensure naps are undisturbed." Anyone from around the world is welcome to apply.

“There is an abundance of research that proves the benefits of a good sleep, but sometimes even a full 8 hours leaves you feeling groggy and performing at an average level at best," said Eachnight employee Jasmin Lee. "With the added pressures of a worldwide pandemic and many people unable to fully wind down due to working from home, even a good night’s sleep seems out of reach."

Nappers will be expected to take part in a variety of experiments testing out theories about nap duration and effects on levels of fatigue and memory.

Participants will also be expected to take part in a video call before and after each experiment. Nap reviewers will receive $1,500 at the end of the trial.

Some tips for good napping include but are not limited to setting an alarm, finding a quiet place to rest, avoid naps later in the day, and giving yourself time to wake up, the company said.

The deadline to enter is May 31.

