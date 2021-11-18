A sizzling, juicy steak made by a computer. While obtaining regular meat is a process that includes a cow and butcher, Redefine Meat, a meat alternative start-up out of Israel, makes its product using a highly technical method.

They use a mix of soy and pea protein, chickpeas, beetroot, nutritional yeast, and coconut fat and form it into steak-like shapes using a 3D printer.

"Our goal is to become the largest meat company in the world just by harnessing technology instead of animals," Adam Lahav from Redefine Meat explained.

"This is the holy grail of alternative meat."

Meat substitutes are not new, but unlike the soy-based crumbles that mimic ground beef, Redefine Meat's product is designed to act, taste, and cut like flank steak.

And according to one diner, it tastes delicious.

"The texture feels right, even the smell, smells like the real thing, really authentic," they said. "For me, it's revolutionary."

