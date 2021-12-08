Meet Clarissa Rankin, a Truck Driver With 1.5 Million TikTok Followers
What makes Clarissa stand out is that she's one of only a few female truck drivers.
Clarissa Rankin is living for life on the highway. She's a truck driver and is darn proud of it.
"My first year, I came out making fifty thousand," Clarissa said. "Now I'm well over one hundred and fifty thousand. And that's just one truck. And that's not counting none of my social media."
She also makes about another $12,000 through endorsements on social media.
Her energy has paid off big time on TikTok, and now Clarissa has 1.5 million followers. What makes her stand out is that she's one of only a few female truck drivers in a traditionally male-dominated industry.
And the wife and proud mom of two hopes to use her public platforms to increase that number.
