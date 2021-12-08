Meet Clarissa Rankin, a Truck Driver With 1.5 Million TikTok Followers

Inspirational
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:36 AM PST, December 8, 2021

What makes Clarissa stand out is that she's one of only a few female truck drivers.

Clarissa Rankin is living for life on the highway. She's a truck driver and is darn proud of it. 

"My first year, I came out making fifty thousand," Clarissa said. "Now I'm well over one hundred and fifty thousand. And that's just one truck. And that's not counting none of my social media."

She also makes about another $12,000 through endorsements on social media.

Her energy has paid off big time on TikTok, and now Clarissa has 1.5 million followers. What makes her stand out is that she's one of only a few female truck drivers in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

And the wife and proud mom of two hopes to use her public platforms to increase that number.

Related Stories

California Tow Truck Driver Unintentionally Stops High-Speed Police Chase
Tanker-Truck Driver Shortage Could Impact Gas Supply This Summer
Tow Truck Flips Car With Driver Still Inside
17-Year-Old Girl Drives 18-Wheeler as Country Faces Truck Driver ShortageNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Scott Peterson Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Murdering Pregnant Wife After Death Sentence Overturned
Scott Peterson Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Murdering Pregnant Wife After Death Sentence Overturned
1

Scott Peterson Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Murdering Pregnant Wife After Death Sentence Overturned

Crime
Car of Former Auburn University Student Found Submerged in Water 45 Years After He Went Missing
Car of Former Auburn University Student Found Submerged in Water 45 Years After He Went Missing
2

Car of Former Auburn University Student Found Submerged in Water 45 Years After He Went Missing

Human Interest
Unlucky Bride Passes Out, Then Gets Her Dress Pooped on by Nephew on Wedding Day
Unlucky Bride Passes Out, Then Gets Her Dress Pooped on by Nephew on Wedding Day
3

Unlucky Bride Passes Out, Then Gets Her Dress Pooped on by Nephew on Wedding Day

Offbeat
Women Robbed at Gunpoint During Office Holiday Party at LA Mansion
Women Robbed at Gunpoint During Office Holiday Party at LA Mansion
4

Women Robbed at Gunpoint During Office Holiday Party at LA Mansion

Crime
WWII Veterans and Pearl Harbor Survivors to Be Honored on the 80th Anniversary of Bombing
WWII Veterans and Pearl Harbor Survivors to Be Honored on the 80th Anniversary of Bombing
5

WWII Veterans and Pearl Harbor Survivors to Be Honored on the 80th Anniversary of Bombing

Human Interest