Edith Murway is not only celebrating her 100th birthday, but she’s also celebrating her entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest competitive powerlifter in the female category.

This decorated athlete from Florida said she only started lifting nine years ago after her first visit to the gym. “I was 91, and I started lifting on a regular basis,” Edith said. “I never expected I would be in a competition.

"While I was watching those ladies doing their thing,” she added. “I thought I might just as well since I was there, so it shouldn't be a total loss. I might just as well pick up a few bars. So I did, and they got to be fun."

Despite her shelves of accolades, Edith said she wants more. She last competed in September 2019 before the pandemic hit, but with the help of her trainer, she’s gearing up for another meet in the fall.

"Bill is getting me ready now to go back to lifting my body and controlling my balance,” Edith said of her trainer and what they're working on. “So I am expecting that in November, I will have another trophy with a whole bunch of applause."

It would be a well-deserved applause for this tough woman.

