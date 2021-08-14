Meet Edith Murway, a 100-Year-Old Powerlifting Great-Grandma Officially in the Guinness Book of World Records
Edith Murway began lifting weights at the young age of 91.
Edith Murway is not only celebrating her 100th birthday, but she’s also celebrating her entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest competitive powerlifter in the female category.
This decorated athlete from Florida said she only started lifting nine years ago after her first visit to the gym. “I was 91, and I started lifting on a regular basis,” Edith said. “I never expected I would be in a competition.
"While I was watching those ladies doing their thing,” she added. “I thought I might just as well since I was there, so it shouldn't be a total loss. I might just as well pick up a few bars. So I did, and they got to be fun."
Despite her shelves of accolades, Edith said she wants more. She last competed in September 2019 before the pandemic hit, but with the help of her trainer, she’s gearing up for another meet in the fall.
"Bill is getting me ready now to go back to lifting my body and controlling my balance,” Edith said of her trainer and what they're working on. “So I am expecting that in November, I will have another trophy with a whole bunch of applause."
It would be a well-deserved applause for this tough woman.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Rescue Dog Who Lost Her Own Pups Becomes Mom to a Litter of Orphaned Newborns Thanks to Rescue GroupInspirational
Off-Duty Pilot Gives Bizarre Speech Over PA System on American Airlines FlightNews
2 Shark Attacks Within a Week at Georgia Beaches Thought to Be Shark-Free Remains Mystery Even for ExpertsAnimals
Caitlin Winchester, 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Who Went Missing, Found Safe in TexasHuman Interest
QAnon Follower Kills His 2 Young Children With Spearfishing Gun Over Conspiracy Theories, Authorities SayCrime