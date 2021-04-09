Don Muchow has run clear across America. The 59-year-old’s journey of 2,845 miles started in Disneyland in California and ended in Disneyworld in Florida. Inside Edition caught up with Muchow in Florida, where’s recovering from his cross-country run.

He thinks it’s pretty neat that folks have been comparing him to the movie icon Forrest Gump, played by Tom Hanks.

Muchow’s run took him 14 months to complete. He started in Feb. 2020 and stopped when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March. He started up again last October and has been running ever since — about an average of 33 miles a day.

Muchow has type 1 diabetes and wanted to be an inspiration to others with the condition.

“I wanted to let people know that it's possible to do it — to be physically active,” Muchow said.

This week, Muchow finally reached Disneyworld, where he got a hero’s welcome. Then — he kept running! He ran all the way to the Atlantic Ocean before stopping. Muchow says he plans to make the journey home by car.

