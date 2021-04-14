Meet the Chihuahua Dubbed the ‘Worst Dog in America’ After Brutally Honest Adoption Ad Goes Viral
Inside Edition's Les Trent sat down with Prancer and his foster mom. The tiny beast described as a "man hating neurotic mess" certainly lived up to his reputation.
No false advertising here! A 2-year-old chihuahua has been dubbed the worst dog in America after a brutally honest adoption ad went viral on social media. The pup, named Prancer, is being fostered by Tyfanee Fortuna after his owner entered a senior living facility.
In the ad, she described the pint-sized beast as hating men, animals and children; a “neurotic mess,” “demonic,” and “50% hate, 50% tremble.”
“If you have a husband don’t bother applying. Unless you hate him,” Fortuna wrote.
But the foster mom’s candidness seemed to pay off — because now dozens of people are dying to adopt Prancer.
“I think that was the main point that got to people was how funny it was. I was actually really nervous, because a lot of people won’t read a longer post,” Fortuna said.
Watch the video in the player above to see how Prancer reacted when Inside Edition’s Les Trent interviewed his foster mom.
