No false advertising here! A 2-year-old chihuahua has been dubbed the worst dog in America after a brutally honest adoption ad went viral on social media. The pup, named Prancer, is being fostered by Tyfanee Fortuna after his owner entered a senior living facility.



In the ad, she described the pint-sized beast as hating men, animals and children; a “neurotic mess,” “demonic,” and “50% hate, 50% tremble.”



“If you have a husband don’t bother applying. Unless you hate him,” Fortuna wrote.







But the foster mom’s candidness seemed to pay off — because now dozens of people are dying to adopt Prancer.



“I think that was the main point that got to people was how funny it was. I was actually really nervous, because a lot of people won’t read a longer post,” Fortuna said.



Watch the video in the player above to see how Prancer reacted when Inside Edition’s Les Trent interviewed his foster mom.

Related Stories