Meghan Markle was all smiles on her 2019 royal trip to South Africa, but she is now revealing that behind the scenes, there was a frightening incident with then 4-month-old baby Archie.

“The moment we landed, we had to drop him off at this housing unit that they had had us staying in. He was gonna get ready to go down for his nap. We immediately went to an official engagement,” Markle said on the first episode of her new podcast.

Once they finished the engagement, Markle says she was told there had been a fire at the residence in the baby’s room.

“Our amazing nanny, Lauren — she was supposed to put Archie down for his nap and she just said, ‘You know what? Let me just go and get a snack downstairs. Let me just bring him with me before I put him down.’ In that amount of time that she went downstairs, the heater in the nursery caught on fire. He was supposed to be sleeping in there,” Markle said.

Markle also slammed the palace, claiming they made her and Harry keep working.

“Everyone's in tears. Everyone's shaken. And what did we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. I said, ‘This doesn't make any sense,’” Markle said.

Some are saying she took another swipe at the palace with this comment: “I don't ever remember personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ‘ambitious,’ until I started dating my now-husband. Apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing — for a woman, that is — according to some.”



Markle said she’s glad to have a new platform in a promo for the new podcast. Her first guest was close friend and tennis star Serena Williams.

