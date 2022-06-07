Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share 1st Birthday Image of Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a rare photo of their daughter Lilibet in honor of her first birthday.

That photo and another image showing Meghan holding Lili inside their home in Windsor were taken at an "intimate backyard picnic,” where family and friends greeted the birthday girl.

Lilibet was wearing an adorable blue top with matching bloomers by children's designer Amaia, a favorite of Kate Middleton for her kids. The photo also illustrated Lilibet has inherited a shock of red hair from her dad.

Other party details included face painting, balloons, games and picnic snacks. As for gifts, Lilibet reportedly received a pink VW children’s car. And her grandfather, Prince Charles, may have given her the same personalized wooden swing that he gifted to Prince William and Kate for their kids. Meghan and Harry's assistant was photographed carrying a similar version.

Meghan and Harry asked their wedding baker, Claire Ptak, to make a birthday cake. On the day of the party, she posted a pink creation topped with peonies.

The new photos of Lilibet were taken by Meghan and Harry’s friend, photographer Misan Harriman, who also took the photo used to announce Meghan’s pregnancy with Lili.

Meanwhile, it was little Prince Louis who stole the show throughout the Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee weekend. Footage of him making faces and covering his ears, with his great-grandmother, the Queen, by his side, as well as him thumbing his nose and shushing his mother, lit up the internet.

But he also showed his sweet side, and his parents poked fun at the antics of their youngest.

“We all had an incredible time, especially Louis …,” they wrote in a social media post, including a side-eyeing emoji.

Related Stories