Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrate Women's Month by Releasing Grants to Women's Organizations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that to celebrate Women’s History Month, the Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit they founded and named after their son, will be gifting grants to organizations that support gender equality.

"As we cross into Women's History Month, and ahead of International Women's Day next week, Archewell Foundation is announcing a number of non-profit investments in leading organizations working to advance gender equity, build policies that empower women and families, ensure meaningful media representation for women, and provide women with a network of tools and support for gaining employment," the Duke and Duchess said in a statement.

Among the four organizations that will receive grants is The 19th, a nonprofit, independent news organization founded in 2020 by two women and named after the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which gave women the right to vote. The news organization said its mission is "to empower women—particularly those underserved by and underrepresented in American media—with the information, community and tools they need to be equal participants in our democracy."

Also being awarded a grant through the Archewell Foundation are the National Women's Law Center, the Center on Poverty and the Center on Poverty and Inequality at Georgetown University Law Center, as well as Smart Works, a U.K.-based charity that helps women find employment, and that Markle remains patron of, despite stepping down from her role as a senior member of the royal family.

"We are so grateful to Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and Archewell Foundation for their steadfast support of Smart Works' mission and continued growth," Kate Stephens, CEO of Smart Works, told Hello! magazine. "Whether in person or remote, we are dedicated to providing women with the tools they need to feel confident at such a critical moment in their lives, and the research we are undertaking will shine a light on the challenges they face."

Duke and Duchess of Sussex said racial and gender justice isn’t something that is reserved for one month, though, and it is something that should happen all the time.

"Part of Archewell Foundation's core commitment is to build strong, compassionate, and equitable communities across the world," they said. "Although these grants have been announced, as we recognize Women's History Month, the work they represent is relevant and vital every day of the year."

