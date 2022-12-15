An incident on a Tennessee golf course turned violent, leading to one man hospitalized with “severe brain injuries” after getting struck by another man on the links with a club, according to reports.

Golfer Mark Coleman was struck in the head with a club on Dec. 3 by Wesley Caldwell, 22, after Coleman went to retrieve a ball near the hole Caldwell was playing at the Links at Whitehaven course in Memphis, according to Memphis police.

Cops say Caldwell reportedly threw Coleman’s ball before striking the left side of his head with a club as Coleman tried to walk away.

Coleman is currently on life support after getting hit, according to WREG.

Caldwell appeared in court Tuesday after being arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He posted a $5,000 bond.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Shelby County Courts about whether Caldwell has entered a plea and has not heard back.

It remains unclear who is representing Caldwell in this case.

In a statement to Inside Edition Digital by the Shelby County District Attorney's office, they say they are "looking into the incident between Mr. Mark Coleman and Wesley Caldwell that took place at a Whitehaven golf club on Dec. 3. DA Mulroy has consulted with NAACP Memphis Branch President Van Turner regarding the organization’s released statement calling for an upgrade in Mr. Caldwell’s charges."



The statement continues, "DA Mulroy understands the concern of Mr. Coleman’s family, friends, and the community and is looking into the matter to determine if the emerging facts of the case align with Mr. Caldwell’s current charge and bond status. As this is an ongoing investigation, this is the only information we can provide at this time."

Caldwell is due back in court for his next appearance on Jan. 17, 2023, according to the New York Post.

