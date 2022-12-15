Twins Awarded $1.5 Million After Suing Medical School Over Cheating Accusations

Investigative
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:34 AM PST, December 15, 2022

Kellie and Kayla Bingham tell Inside Edition that the trouble began at the end of their second year at the Medical University of South Carolina when the siblings scored similarly on a test.

Twin sisters accused of cheating on a medical exam have been awarded $1.5 million in damages by a South Carolina jury.

Kellie and Kayla Bingham tell Inside Edition that the trouble began at the end of their second year at The Medical University of South Carolina when the siblings scored similarly on a test.

"We left thinking everything went incredibly well and we were very excited to start our third year of medical school," Kayla says.

That all changed when the test results came back and showed the sisters answered 296 of the 307 questions on the exam in a similar manner.

The girls were accused of cheating by test proctors, and say that they became social pariahs overnight.

"It was a complete isolation from individuals we had been friends with for years," Kayla says. "We were disinvited from several weddings."

Kayla adds: "It was probably one of the lowest points of our lives."

The two say that things got so bad they had no choice but to leave the school, but decided to file a lawsuit against Medical University of South Carolina for defamation.

In their complaint, the twins argued that they score alike on all exams, giving their identical SAT scores as an example. The two also pointed out that they always study together for tests.

A jury ultimately sided with the sisters, and awarded them $1.5 million in damages.

 

Related News

Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Settles Lawsuits With City of Louisville
Atlanta Approves $1M Lawsuit Settlement With Family of Rayshard Brooks
Kevin Spacey Not Liable for Battery in Sexual Assault Lawsuit
YouTuber David Dobrik Faces $10 Million Lawsuit Over Excavator Stunt Gone Wrong

 

 

Trending on Inside Edition

Family of Missing 15-Year-Old Emilee Dubes Makes Social Media Plea for Her Safe Return
Family of Missing 15-Year-Old Emilee Dubes Makes Social Media Plea for Her Safe Return
1

Family of Missing 15-Year-Old Emilee Dubes Makes Social Media Plea for Her Safe Return

Crime
Minnesota Firefighter on Life Support After Slipping on Ice During Training
Minnesota Firefighter on Life Support After Slipping on Ice During Training
2

Minnesota Firefighter on Life Support After Slipping on Ice During Training

Human Interest
BTS K-Pop Star Jin Begins Military Service in Korea
BTS K-Pop Star Jin Begins Military Service in Korea
3

BTS K-Pop Star Jin Begins Military Service in Korea

Entertainment
Woman Suffering Stomach Ache on 11-Hour Flight Unexpectedly Gives Birth
Woman Suffering Stomach Ache on 11-Hour Flight Unexpectedly Gives Birth
4

Woman Suffering Stomach Ache on 11-Hour Flight Unexpectedly Gives Birth

Human Interest
Fake Psychic and Her Partner Sentenced to Federal Prison for Conning Woman in $3 Million Fraud Scheme
Fake Psychic and Her Partner Sentenced to Federal Prison for Conning Woman in $3 Million Fraud Scheme
5

Fake Psychic and Her Partner Sentenced to Federal Prison for Conning Woman in $3 Million Fraud Scheme

Crime