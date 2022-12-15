Twins Awarded $1.5 Million After Suing Medical School Over Cheating Accusations
Kellie and Kayla Bingham tell Inside Edition that the trouble began at the end of their second year at the Medical University of South Carolina when the siblings scored similarly on a test.
Twin sisters accused of cheating on a medical exam have been awarded $1.5 million in damages by a South Carolina jury.
"We left thinking everything went incredibly well and we were very excited to start our third year of medical school," Kayla says.
That all changed when the test results came back and showed the sisters answered 296 of the 307 questions on the exam in a similar manner.
The girls were accused of cheating by test proctors, and say that they became social pariahs overnight.
"It was a complete isolation from individuals we had been friends with for years," Kayla says. "We were disinvited from several weddings."
Kayla adds: "It was probably one of the lowest points of our lives."
The two say that things got so bad they had no choice but to leave the school, but decided to file a lawsuit against Medical University of South Carolina for defamation.
In their complaint, the twins argued that they score alike on all exams, giving their identical SAT scores as an example. The two also pointed out that they always study together for tests.
A jury ultimately sided with the sisters, and awarded them $1.5 million in damages.
