A suspect has been named in the murder of rapper Young Dolph. Young Dolph, whose real name is Adoplh Thornton Jr., was buying cookies at a bakery in Memphis, Tennessee, when police say he was shot.

U.S. Marshals say 23-year-old Justin Johnson is responsible for the rapper’s death. A warrant is out for his arrest, along with a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to his capture.

Johnson is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has the name Jaiya tattooed on his right arm.

Fans of Young Dolph paid their respects last month, and they say that even after finding success in music, he would always return home to give back.

Young Dolph released his first album called “King of Memphis” in 2016, which peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard charts.

