Men Slammed on TikTok for Using Live Shark’s Teeth as Beer-Can Opener on Florida Beach | Inside Edition

Men Slammed on TikTok for Using Live Shark’s Teeth as Beer-Can Opener on Florida Beach

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:00 AM PDT, August 14, 2021

It’s a video that has jaws dropping across the country: One guy holds open the mouth of a shark, while his buddy uses the shark's teeth to puncture a can of beer, before chugging it.

The video was taken on the beach in Florida, and it was sharply criticized on social media when it was reposted.

“Bro, the shark just got abused. He’s trying to breathe,” wrote one commenter.

“This is just disrespectful to the fish,” another said.

The guys were quoted as saying they were just having "a bit of fun."

The men were issued a warning by the game warden. They admit it wasn't the greatest idea, but insist they did everything they could to make sure the shark was OK.

